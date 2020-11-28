Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths March in Solidarity With Murder Accused Leader

28 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF youths Friday brought Kwekwe CBD to a standstill when they were marching in solidarity with the party's youth leader Tapiwa Muto who faces charges of assault, public violence and murder.

on Friday released on bail by Kwekwe Magistrate courts following his arrest.

Muto (36) was arrested Tuesday in an afternoon raid by some police and military intelligence officers while coming from the party's Kwekwe District offices.

Muto and some party youths are being accused of causing public violence during a Zanu PGF primary election last month.

The election was aimed at finding a party candidate for the Kwekwe Central parliamentary by-election.

The primary election pitted bitter rivals in Energy (Dhala) Ncube and Zanu PF's 2018 losing parliamentary candidate Kandross Mugabe.

Ncube is nephew to state security minister Owen Mudha Ncube.

The internal poll was abandoned after fierce clashes between rival camps.

This led to the arrest of Moyo and a handful party youths linked to the skirmishes.

These include Kwekwe councillor Maclean Nyamucherera.

The State is also accusing Muto and his accomplices of causing the murder of Andrew Moyo following the latter's assault.

It is the State's Case that, "On December 11, 2020, and around 1600hrs, the accused person, acting in concert with his accomplices namely Tafadzwa Rodgers, Wiseman Ngwenya, Raymond Chiriga, Petros and other two who are still on the run, intentionally caused the death of Andrew Moyo, by taking turns to beat him with switches and open hands all over the body."

Moyo had to be rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital after the assault and was pronounced dead upon admission.

The State further accused Muto of assault.

It is said that on the 6th of June 2018 and around 1820hrs,"accused person in company of others who are still at large approached the complainant Kennedy Tumwe at Mvuda's Corner Sports Bar Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre, Kwekwe. An argument over political issues ensued. Accused then assaulted complainant with fists and open hands several times in the face."

Tumwe reported the matter to the police.

Muto is also accused of assaulting Terrence Jabangwe.

Meanwhile, following his release and addressing party supporters at Kwekwe Zanu PF District Offices, Muto said he was unmoved by his arrest on allegations he described as fabricated.

"I want to express gratitude to all of you who have come in support of me, it is evident that G40 is still within our midst. However, my resolve is unshaken. I want to urge you to remain united.

"They will come up with spurious charges but that will all count to nothing if we are united. Let us remain united and we will prevail," Muto said in his brief address before breaking into a song.

