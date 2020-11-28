Nigeria Records 246 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Exceeds 67,000

The 246 new cases were reported from 10 states.

Nigeria's coronavirus infections have surpassed 67,000 as the country continues to record new cases daily.

About 246 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,220.

This is according to an update Friday night by Nigeria's Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Meanwhile, the death toll to the disease has also increased, albeit marginally. Two persons died on Friday to take the fatality toll to 1,171 after zero fatalities were recorded in the past two days.

The 246 new cases were reported from 10 states - Lagos (81), FCT (73), Plateau (39), Kaduna (25), Ogun (13), Bauchi (5), Rivers (4) Ekiti (2), Taraba (2) and Kano (2).

Lagos had the highest daily figure on Friday with 81 new infections to extend its lead as Nigeria's most impacted city by the coronavirus.

The commercial city has recorded over 23, 000 infections and about 220 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 6,000 cases and 83 deaths. The capital came second on Friday with 73 new infections.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 750,000 of its 200 million population.

As the yuletide season draws near, health experts have warned Nigerians to avoid mass gatherings and events during the festive period.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to limit the risk of contracting the virus.

For the fourth consecutive week, Nigeria's new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, PREMIUM TIMES' review of official data showed.

Of the over 67,000 total, about 62,686 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.