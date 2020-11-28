Nigeria Records 246 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Exceeds 67,000

28 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The 246 new cases were reported from 10 states.

Nigeria's coronavirus infections have surpassed 67,000 as the country continues to record new cases daily.

About 246 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,220.

This is according to an update Friday night by Nigeria's Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Meanwhile, the death toll to the disease has also increased, albeit marginally. Two persons died on Friday to take the fatality toll to 1,171 after zero fatalities were recorded in the past two days.

The 246 new cases were reported from 10 states - Lagos (81), FCT (73), Plateau (39), Kaduna (25), Ogun (13), Bauchi (5), Rivers (4) Ekiti (2), Taraba (2) and Kano (2).

Lagos had the highest daily figure on Friday with 81 new infections to extend its lead as Nigeria's most impacted city by the coronavirus.

The commercial city has recorded over 23, 000 infections and about 220 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 6,000 cases and 83 deaths. The capital came second on Friday with 73 new infections.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 750,000 of its 200 million population.

As the yuletide season draws near, health experts have warned Nigerians to avoid mass gatherings and events during the festive period.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to limit the risk of contracting the virus.

For the fourth consecutive week, Nigeria's new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, PREMIUM TIMES' review of official data showed.

Of the over 67,000 total, about 62,686 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.