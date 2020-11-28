Ethiopia: Advantage of Rough Terrain Never Stops ENDF As It Dismantles Junta's Forces

An Ethiopian commander, General Bacha Debele, addresses the media ahead of the Prime Minister's statement that Tigray's capital was under the control of central government forces.

HEWANE - After trekking long distances by enduring rough terrains, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces has arrived at Hewane, said Raya Front Commander Gen. Bacha Debele, underscoring that the Junta would be dismantled in a two-three days.

Gen. Bacha indicated members of the ENDF at the Raya front have taken two routes. The first has advanced via Chifra to Chercher and then to Mekone while the other started from Kobbo and marched to Alamata Kukuftu to Mekone.

"What the ENDF have endured has not been the offensives of junta, it was just the mountainous terrain."

The forces that marched in two directions have made Mekone its confluence point.

The chain of mountains next to Mekone is indeed awe-inspiring to tourists. From military strategic perspective, any force that occupied the mountainous terrains, if used properly, secures better advantage while those at the foot of the mountain should combine fire and swift movement to drive the force that occupied the terrain first paying dear cost.

"We've paid the sacrifices and advanced swiftly by overwhelming the Junta's forces and has reached Hewane."

He also reveals plan to advance swiftly controlling Mai Nebrid and Adi Gudom to seize Mekele. Time is of the essence as the atrocious Junta has been destroying the cities and our Force has to rescue the city.

Maj. Gen. Alemshet Degife on his part disclosed that the junta's militia and special forces are by now dispersing.