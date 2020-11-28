Ethiopia: Parties Acclaim Tigrians Who Rescued Massacre Targets in Mai Kadra

ADDIS ABABA - People of Tigray in Mai Kadra have proven Ethiopian culture of sympathy when they safeguarded some civilians who were targeted during the recent massacre that claimed hundreds of innocent lives in the area, said opposition political parties TDP and EZEMA.

Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) Secretary General Gidena Medhin told Addis Zemen Amharic Daily that Ethiopians have developed the culture of coexistence for years until the junta came to power to intentionally erode this culture.

But Tigrians who inhabit in Maikadra have foiled the ill intents of the junta by rescuing many targeted people hiding them in their houses, he said.

As many Ethiopians, the people of Tigray are hospitable and sympathetic and they have saved some victims hiding in their residence, he noted.

He mentioned that the People are also providing care and support for victims of the war in Shire and Axum towns.

He also called on the Tigray Special Forces to refrain from firing on civilians to be free from legal and moral accusation.

Over the past years, the junta has committed several killings in the country to create conflict and grudge among the people, he added.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) also disclosed that the junta has been committing similar attacks on the people.

Party National Executive Eyob Mesafint told EPA that the junta has committed grave genocidal crimes against the people of Tigray since the day it embarked up on armed struggle.

He called on the government to intensify and finalize the law enforcement operation shortly to halt further killings of civilians.

Eyob urged that all individuals who engaged in the massacre should be brought to court of justice to prevent the perpetration of such gruesome incidents in the future.

He called on the government to take the needed caution to keep the safety of civilians in the operation.