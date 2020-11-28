Ethiopia: ENDF Seizes Areas of Strategic Importance to Control Junta, Mekele

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) has seized areas of strategic importance that paves the way to control both the members of the Junta and Mekelle, the capital of Tigray State.

Since the inception of the operation, the people of Tigray have stood by the side of ENDF.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) yesterday, Lt. Gen. Hassen Ebrahim said the law enforcement operation has continued with more vigor securing more cities of the state of Tigray.

He has indicated as strategic places like Hawzein, Al-Nejash, Adi Keih, Mai Mesanu and Wukro have been liberated.

Following the Junta's adamant stance not to surrender to the federal forces per the ultimatum offered, the operation has continued since Thursday.

He also said members of the ENDF at the Adwa front controlled Hawzein, Abrha WeAtsbha and Wukro while it liberated Agula in half a day.

In the second front, the army which departed from Adigrat has captured Senkata, Nejashi and took hold of Wukro.

In the third front which hails from Raya, the army has captured places called Adi keyi and hewane after destroying all the trenches. The army has finalized its preparation to launch its final operation to capture Mekelle and the criminal junta hiding there.

The people have also demonstrated loyalty to the army by showing support to the operation. The junta has also refrained from propaganda which displays its defeat.