Africa: Communique on the Visit of the African Union Envoys To Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister meeting with envoys from the African Union - former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Addis Ababa — The African Union Envoys to the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of the Republic of South Africa, and Her Excellency, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, former President of Liberia, undertook their first mission to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia from 25 - 27 November 2020.

The Envoys were received by the Right Honorable Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, who welcomed the initiative by His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union, to support the Republic of Ethiopia, during this challenging period.

The Prime Minister briefed the AU Envoys on the current military operations, and among others he highlighted the following:

i) that the operation, which is essentially of law enforcement nature, would not last long;

ii) operationalize the Multiparty Provisional Administration of Tigray to enable service delivery;

iii) establishment of a high-level committee of Federal stakeholders to assess and respond to essential humanitarian needs, and the identification and announcement of a humanitarian assistance corridor;

iv) readiness to receive, rehabilitate and resettle citizens who have fled;

v) commitment to rebuild public infrastructure; and

vi) unwavering commitment to create a democratic Ethiopia that is inclusive without domination or repression of one group by another.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment to dialogue.

The AU Envoys also met with Her Excellency, Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, and the Multiparty Provisional Administration of Tigray.

The Multiparty Provisional Administration of Tigray also briefed the AU Envoys.

President Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for receiving the AU Envoys. The President also thanked the AU Envoys for their swift action in undertaking the AU mission to Addis Ababa. The President reaffirmed his commitment and that of the AU to continue working with people and the government of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia through its current security challenges.