Nigeria Facing Fifth Generation Warfare, FG Laments

·Tasks graduands on national security

By Bassey Inyang

The federal government yesterday lamented that diverse security threats manifesting in Nigeria were a manifestation of the fifth generation warfare or hybrid warfare, which it said, was not peculiar to the country.

Consequently, the apex government challenged graduates from the Naval Warfare College to imbibe practical and pragmatic approaches to overcome security threats to the country.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashir made this remark yesterday during the graduation ceremony of the 21 Naval Warfare Course 4 graduands held at the Eastern Naval Command in Calabar, Cross River State.

Magashir said the armed forces of Nigeria have been engaging in various operations across the country to curtail the myriads of security challenges especially the insecurity in the North East, banditry and rampant kidnapping in the North West and other crimes in other parts of the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, described the security threats as a manifestation of the Fifth Generation Warfare or Hybrid Warfare.

He said the threats "are not peculiar to Nigeria alone. To our graduates and future operational level commanders, I must say that it is your responsibility to understand and situate yourself in the ever-changing character of conflicts and complexities of the global contemporary security environment.

"Indeed, this aspiration is one of the reasons for the conduct of operational level training such as the Naval Warfare Course with the objective of exposing the participants to command and leadership at the operational level of warfare," he said.

He said the federal government remains committed towards ensuring that the armed forces developed required capacity in tackling security challenges facing the country.

"I am also obliged to acknowledge the indefatigable resolve of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous support of the nation's armed forces to meet the task of ensuring national security and defence of the nation's territorial integrity," he said.

At the graduation, the Commandant, Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Ayobanjo explained that the college was established to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity.

Ayobanjo said in order for the college to achieve its mission, it was mandated to run various courses which today, the college is celebrating its Naval Warfare Course 4 with a total of 68 graduates since inception in May 2017.

"Today's graduation ceremony marks the successful completion of yet another warfare course which is the fourth since the establishment of the college.

"So far, the college has graduated 47 officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the Naval Warfare Course one having 15 officers, course two, 14 officers and Course three, 18 officers.

"Today, the 21 graduands of Course 4 will be joining the list of Naval Warfare Course graduates of the Naval War College Nigeria," the commandant said.

On his part, Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, while congratulating the graduates, expressed his appreciation to the Navy for establishing a War College in Calabar.

Ayade, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, also thanked the force for securing the state waterways from bandits and all sorts of criminal activities both in the hinterland and maritime domain.