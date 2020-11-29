Tanzania: Civil Servants Given 90 Days to Relocate

Tarime — RORYA District Commissioner (DC) Simon Odunga has instructed all civil servants attached to the district council and who are living far away to relocate to their work stations in 90 days.

He issued the directive while reviewing the implementation of development projects and listening to residents' concerns involving council departments, the office of Rorya MP Jaffari Chege and the DC's office.

"I have visited wards and almost all villages in the district and have identified challenges facing residents living in rural areas such as travelling long distances to get to social services, especially the district headquarters instead of the services to follow them where they are," he said.

He noted that the aim of the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli was to ensure residents had access to basic services such as health, education and water on time.

He was surprised by the decision of some district officials to continue living in the neighbouring Tarime District more than 30km which made some of them to report late for work unnecessarily.

The DC further urged the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to invest in the construction of quality houses in the district after the establishment of the district which was demarcated from Tarime.

For his part, Mr Chege said his office had already submitted proposals to the NHC director's office to invest in the region whose population had increased since the establishment of Rorya District.

"My office contacted the director of NHC to explain the importance of investing in quality houses due to high demand," said Mr Chege.

He said all civil servants regardless of rank should ensure they delivered and created a culture of visiting residents in their areas to listen and address their grievances where they were.