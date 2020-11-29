Tanzania: Immigration Officers Told to Observe Professional Ethics

Moshi — IMMIGRATION officers have been advised to develop a responsible, positive attitude and observe professional ethics so that they may retire in dignity.

They should also be part of a succession plan nationally by being role models for the youth and others.

The advice was given by Commissioner General of Immigration (CGI), Dr Anna Makakala, during the closing of training of the Immigration officers held at Tanzania Regional Immigration Training Academy (TRITA).

In a statement read on her behalf by Commissioner for Immigration Gerald Kihinga, Dr Makakala said the nation trusted the officers and had entrusted them with different responsibilities.

"You have been trusted by the government. May I take this opportunity to advise you to utilise the skills you have acquired during training. Improve also your moral standards, including avoiding corruption for the benefit of the nation. Observe professional ethics so that you retire in dignity."

She noted that the government was spending a lot of money to fund such training, so if a person got fired instead of retiring just because he or she violated professional ethics, then he or she had not have done justice to the nation and Tanzanians who had faith in him or her.

TRITA Acting Commandant Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Abdallah Towo said training sponsored by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) involved 195 officers and other Immigration officers from different parts of the country.

"Training aimed at empowering Immigration officers in skills based on the management and control of Immigration issues," he said.

IOM representative Matteo Rongione commended TRITA for hosting such important training for the Immigration Department.

He congratulated participants on showing great readiness, commitment and dedication throughout their training. He noted that what they had learnt during training would increase professionalism when discharging their duties.