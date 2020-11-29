Tanzania: Yanga Are Six-Point Superior At Helm

29 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

YOUNG Africans intensified their campaign to grab Premier League throne with a 1-0 victory over JKT Tanzania in a tense match at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The victory has helped the Jangwani Street side to maintain their pilot seat with 31 points from 12 games. They are six-point above their closest pursuers Azam who have remained with 25 points after losing 1-0 to Yanga on Tuesday.

It was Deus Kaseke on limelight again who netted the winner in the second half to give his team a vital victory. Kaseke also scored the winner in his team's 1-0 victory over Azam at Azam Complex.

The match started with a cracking pace although each side played a cautious game.

There were several open chances wasted by both sides before, Yanga converted an opener midway in the first half. Speedy winger Kaseke scored the lone goal in the 32nd minute completing Yacouba Sogne's assist.

JKT Tanzania reacted strongly after conceding the goal, but most of their raids went off target or easily thwarted by Yanga defence.

The second half saw Yanga introducing Zawadi Mauya for Feisal Salum and later on brought in Farid Mussa for Yacouba Sogne.

Mbeya City and Mtibwa Sugar fought to a barren draw in another match staged at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

The draw placed Mbeya City at the 15th position with 11 points while Mtibwa remained at the 14th position.

In Dodoma, host Dodoma City overpowered Ihefu with 3-0 blitz in a match staged at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Following hefty victory, Dadoma have climbed up seven positions from 13th earlier to the eight position, having collected 16 points. Ihefu continue to crawl at the bottom of the 18-team league table with 6 points.

