Nigeria: CAF Confed Cup - Rivers Utd, Kano Pillars Fall to Away Defeats

29 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Rivers United have begun their hunt for continental glory with a 2-1 defeat to Futuro Kings during the Preliminary round 1st leg of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The game played at the Estadoi De Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea saw the host, Futuro Kings who were formed in 2017 dominating the game from the blast of the whistle.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 46th minute when Nkama Gregoire rose highest to head the ball past goalkeeper, Ospino Egbe.

The goal looked to have spurred the Nigerian side as they come forward in their numbers to get the equalizing goal. That almost paid off in the 59th minute when Chika Godwin thought he had the ball in the net, but the goal was called off for offside.

Futuro Kings who soaked up the pressure broke the hearts of Rivers United players to make the scoreline 2-0 in the 68th minute.

Not to leave Equatorial Guinea without a goal, Godwin Aguda through the penalty spot in the 77th minute got an away goal for the visitors as the game ended 2-1.

The second leg will take place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt between 4th and 6th December 2020, where Rivers United will hope to qualify for the next round of the competition, needing just a one-nil victory against Futuro Kings.

In the same vein, Kano Pillars who are making their debut in the competition lost 3-1 against Jaraaf FC.

The Nigerian side began on a bright note when in the 13th minute, David Ebuka opened the scoring for his side at the Diop stadium in Dakar.

That was, however, short-lived as Zaky Bassenewas equalized in the 19th minute to make it 1-1 and in the 39th minute took the lead through Samba Dialo's header.

At the restart of the second half, the host pilled more pressure on Pillars as they look to extend their lead but for Suraj Ayeleso pulling a good save in the 64th minute.

However, he was unable to stop Lubasse Gulye from extending Jaraaf's lead in the 80th minute to 3-1 while compounding Nigeria's woes further.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.