Nigeria: D'Tigers Beat Rwanda to Qualify for 2021 Fiba Afrobasket

Christian Twahirwa/Unsplash, Pixabay, Pixabay, Pixabay
Kigali Arena, top left
29 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Just like the game against South Sudan, Nigeria lost only the third quarter.

D'Tigers continued their good form and confirmed their better rating against host, Rwanda, on Saturday evening with a resounding 83-62 win.

This came after their first win against South Sudan last Thursday and thus they have confirmed qualification from Group D for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament because they cannot finish below Rwanda.

Just like the game against South Sudan, Nigeria lost only the third quarter. The first quarter ended 22-13; the second quarter ended 25-15; the third 19-24, but they sealed the victory with a fourth quarter win of 17-10.

Team captain, Ike Diogu, led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by Ike Iroegbu, who poured in 17 points. Caleb Agada had the most rebounds with four but their three-point percentage dropped from 40% to 30%. Nigeria will finish their qualifying campaign against Mali on Sunday.

With Rwanda already qualified as host for next year's tournament, the FIBA official website explained: "In case, Rwanda is ranked first, second or third in this group, then the three highest-placed teams will make it to the final tournament from Group D.

"This also means that the best fourth-placed team in all the five groups, based on the classification rules of the Official Basketball Rules, shall obtain the last spot for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021, making a total of 16 teams."

In the second game of the day, South Sudan beat 77-64 to go second behind Nigeria and another victory over Rwanda will confirm their qualification for next year's tournament.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Jumping Through Hoops - African Teams Prepare for AfroBasket 2021
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
SADC Plans Mozambique Rescue from Ongoing Militant Attacks
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.