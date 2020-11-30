Nigeria: Lagos Govt Destroys Over 1,700 Illegal Shanties At Agege - Official

"This is necessitated based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege," the chairman said.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend demolished over 1,700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba railway lines, Agege.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the agency's head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, and made available to journalists in Lagos State.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, had served occupants of these illegal structures a seven-day 'Removal Order' by the government.

"This is necessitated based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege," the chairman said.

Mr Egbeyemi said that after the expiration of the removal order, additional 21-day grace was given to the occupants of illegal structures to vacate the area before the demolition exercise commenced.

"These illegal shanties and containerised shops are occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables.

"Investigations conducted also revealed that these miscreants and hoodlums were responsible for the destruction of public properties and looting of shops after the recent 'EndSARS' protest around Agege.

"It is an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines," Mr Egbeyemi said.

The chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances and dangerous drugs such as Indian hemp, codeine, skunk and tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

In the statement, Mr Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to support the government in salvaging Lagos State from the clutches of notorious criminals by reporting noticeable criminal activities to security agencies.

