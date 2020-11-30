Nigeria: Lagos Govt Destroys Over 1,700 Illegal Shanties At Agege - Official

Pixabay
Shanty, poverty
29 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

"This is necessitated based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege," the chairman said.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend demolished over 1,700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba railway lines, Agege.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the agency's head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, and made available to journalists in Lagos State.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, had served occupants of these illegal structures a seven-day 'Removal Order' by the government.

"This is necessitated based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege," the chairman said.

Mr Egbeyemi said that after the expiration of the removal order, additional 21-day grace was given to the occupants of illegal structures to vacate the area before the demolition exercise commenced.

"These illegal shanties and containerised shops are occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables.

"Investigations conducted also revealed that these miscreants and hoodlums were responsible for the destruction of public properties and looting of shops after the recent 'EndSARS' protest around Agege.

"It is an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines," Mr Egbeyemi said.

The chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances and dangerous drugs such as Indian hemp, codeine, skunk and tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

In the statement, Mr Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to support the government in salvaging Lagos State from the clutches of notorious criminals by reporting noticeable criminal activities to security agencies.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.