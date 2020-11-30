Nigerians Express Anger Over Borno Farmers' Killings

Premium Times
Hundreds of residents mourned as they gathered to bury corpses of 43 farmers slaughtered in Zabarmari village, a rice-producing community located in Borno State
30 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Nigerians yesterday took to the social media to express anger over the Saturday's killings of rice farmers at Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

While some urged the National Assembly to open a debate on the incident, others demanded immediate sack of service chiefs.

A concerned citizen, Audu Anuga, said: "We'll continue to toy with the ability of innocent Nigerian citizens to defend themselves by the legalization of high calibre weapons until this deteriorating massacres becomes too late to stem. The time for @nassnigeria to debate this, is now."

Aminu Ahmed said: "The reason all these things are happening is because nobody is to hold accountable."

The spokesman of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also condemned the incident.

On his Twitter page, Yakasai said he blamed the Arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity in the north.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun! 43 innocent souls lost for no reason, 43 families thrown into more darkness, 43 less farmers that will feed the nation, 43 new victims that have died in vain. 43 blood in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.

"I blame arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity. By the time each and every household, in each and every state is engulfed in it, perhaps then we will wake up and defend ourselves against this barbaric attacks & kidnappings. Clearly, no end in sight. #ZabarmariMassacre

"To even speak with one voice on the insecurity in the north is a challenge. We are not ready yet. #SecureNorth."

