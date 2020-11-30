South Africa: Director Sunu Gonera Shines a Light in a Dark Corner

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

The Zimbabwean-born filmmaker was determined to make his first African feature film on home ground. It took more than a decade and a half, but finally the movie, shot in Cape Town, is dropping on Netflix on 27 November.

There's a brightness - a literal extra few degrees of hot sunlight - that sears through Sunu Gonera's new film, Riding with Sugar.

It's a quality of light that saturates the movie, making the daytime scenes glow with a fierce incandescence while the colours are tropical, vivid and dazzling - just the way we're used to seeing them here in Africa.

And, of course, the smiles are wider, the dreams full of poetry and ancient mysticism. The energy is ramped up. And, if we're being honest, so is the poverty, the brutality, the political conflict, the prevalence of crime, and the unhappy gap between rich and poor.

The social rifts between those who profit from the system and those flailing at its fringes are more distinct, more cutting.

But this was the intention. With every cell in his being, Gonera wanted to make this a film that showed his Africa - our Africa - in all its shades. And so the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

