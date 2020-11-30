Namibia: No Coalitions With Swapo - PDM

The Namibian
An Independent Patriots for Change meeting.
29 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has directed its councillors-elect not to form coalitions with Swapo.

This, according to PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe, will save regional councils and local authorities from the kind of maladministration experienced at the hands of Swapo for "the past 30 years".

Ngaringombe said this in an internal memo to incoming councillors, assigned leaders and regional coordinators.

The internal memo is dated 27 November 2020.

"PDM is open and willing to work with other political parties in the management of regional councils and local authorities for the years 2021 to 2025.

"However, you are urged not to go into any coalition agreement with Swapo, as we now have a golden opportunity to unite as the opposition front in Namibia," he said.

