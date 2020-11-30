Kenya: Kirinyaga County Steps Up Fight Against TB With New Isolation Ward

Kirinyaga County has stepped up efforts to prevent and manage tuberculosis (TB) following a reported rise of the disease in the region.

Health department records show that the county has a high TB burden.

Drug resistant cases have also increased by 50 per cent between 2016 and 2018, which has been attributed to poor adherence to the prescribed regimen.

Governor Anne Waiguru stressed that the Health department has been sensitising among healthcare staff and community health workers who in turn educate the masses on TB prevention, timely diagnosis and seeking relevant medical attention.

She said that TB remains a major public health problem and the leading killer of people living with HIV/Aids despite the fact it is a preventable, treatable and curable.

She added that the Health department has been educating the public on TB infection prevention and control measures such as cough hygiene, opening windows in congested rooms and seeking treatment for those with active TB.

The governor also decried the rising numbers of drug resistant cases which she said resulted to poor treatment outcomes and high death rates.

TB isolation ward

At the same time, she said that her administration has completed building an isolation ward at Kerugoya County Hospital, which will go a long way in ensuring adherence to TB treatment plans as well as proper medical assessment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 24-bed capacity isolation ward is, however, currently being used as Covid-19 isolation ward but will be reverted to TB centre when an alternative Covid isolation ward is set up at the upcoming medical complex at the hospital.

"The establishment of a TB isolation facility, which was set up in line with the National Isolation Policy, will enhance monitoring of patients who require confinement during treatment," said the Governor.

She reiterated her administration's commitment to offering quality healthcare services to Kirinyaga residents through continuous improvement of health facilities.

TB is a contagious airborne disease that is spread when infected people cough, sneeze or spit. It has been cited as one of the diseases that compounds Covid-19 for those infected.

Kirinyaga County Health Executive Gladys Kimingi said that TB patients in the region are getting the relevant medical attention amid the Covid-19 crisis. She urged anyone exhibiting TB symptoms, which include prolonged coughing, to visit the hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

She that apart from improving TB treatment outcomes, the isolation ward will reduce the TB burden among health staff and the community at large.