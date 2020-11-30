Kenya: BBI Starts Mending Fences as Signature Drive Picks Up

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, initially a harsh critic of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), yesterday beat a hasty retreat, saying he would support the referendum as the drive to collect at least a million signatures gained momentum.

Mr Kiunjuri, an ally of deputy president William Ruto and a former Cabinet secretary, said the proposals in the document have factored in the interests of Kenyans, hence they need to support it.

"As a party, we recognise that the amended BBI document has addressed majority of concerns that our people had raised," Mr Kiunjuri said, citing guaranteed minimum returns for farmers, equitable distribution of the national resources and non-politicisation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In Nakuru, the BBI seems to be meeting its intended goal, where erstwhile foes are now closing ranks.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui and MPs from the county, who have been critical of the document are now backing it.

Unlike before, when the governor would preside functions with none of the MPs in attendance, he can now enjoy the support of a number of them with some publicly lauding his work.

Signature collection

Four MPs, Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), David Gikaria (Nakuru West) and Francis Kuria (Molo), were among those who joined him on Friday at the launch of the signature collection drive in the county.

Ms Wangari and Mr Kuria initially opposed the document. The two argued that the changes made to the final document are the reason for their change of heart.

In Mt Kenya, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi rallied the community to support the BBI, saying it would largely benefit devolved units by accelerating development.

He wooed MPs Kubai Kiringo and John Paul Mwirigi and others still opposed to BBI to change their stand, but urged people to exercise their democratic right without creating a wedge amongst themselves.

"Let us not divide Meru. We are looking after our interests and we feel our people will benefit from it since increased funding will ensure more development in roads, hospitals and other projects. I believe other leaders opposed to it will also support BBI," said Mr Murungi.

His remarks were supported by Central Imenti Kirima Ngucine who had earlier opposed the document.

In Nyeri County, county commissioner Lyford Kibaara and Governor Mutahi Kahiga launched the process with Mr Kahiga leading the signing.

Also present were Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and his Tetu counterpart James Gichuhi.

The leaders called on the residents to sign the document which they said would be available at the local sub-chiefs' offices around the county.

"The constitution is a dynamic document. It is something that changes as we continue to grow and change and more changes may come as we continue," governor Kahiga said.

BBI proposals

"I have instructed my ward administrators to work closely with the chiefs and sub-chiefs so that we can do our part."

In South Rift, Chama cha Mashinani party leader Isaac Ruto and Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat led the signing in Kericho and Bomet counties. Others were Knut boss Wilson Sossion, Chepalungu's Gideon Koskei, former Minister Paul Sang, Bomet County Assembly minority leader Andrew Maritim, and National Visions Party director of elections Benard Koros.

"We are asking all the voters in the region to sign the document which will be made available by administrators at the grassroots in support of the BBI proposals, which are good for this country," said Mr Ruto at a press conference after the meeting.

Mr Sossion called on teachers and all workers in the country to support the BBI process as it would create opportunities for all Kenyans and strengthen the economy.

In Garissa, the BBI signature collection exercise kicked off with Governor Ali Korane launching it and urged residents to support the document since it has addressed most of their concerns.

But in Dr Ruto's backyard in Uasin Gishu County, the signature collection exercise had a slow start.

The exercise was officiated by County Commissioner Stephen Kihara and ODM devolution secretary Kipkorir Menjo, who urged the residents to append their signatures arguing that the review is meant to bolster their economic wellbeing.

In Nandi, Senator Samson Cherargei asked ward reps not to be part of what he termed as 'political conmanship'.

Another Ruto ally, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, called on Kenyans to reject the bid to change the constitution.

"All Kenyans who love their country must now lead the No referendum campaign against BBI," he said.

The governor has been faulting the BBI process which he says has sidelined pockets of Kenyans.

By James Murimi, Joseph Openda, Charles Wanyoro, Vitalis Kimutai, Reginah Kinogu, Onyango K'onyango, and Pius Maundu.