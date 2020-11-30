Kenya Morans Impress Top Basketball Official

Kigali — World basketball governing body Fiba's Africa President Anibal Manave is delighted in Kenya's Morans' return to continental competition.

He praised the team's performance in round one of the Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers held in Kigali, Rwanda. Kenya lost to African giants Senegal and Angola in their first group "B" matches before recovering to beat Mozambique, who are ranked higher than Morans, in the final game.

Manave, a Mozambican, said Morans are poised to wine and dine with the cream of Africa if their performance is anything to go by. Kenya finished third without star players Preston Bungei and Bush Wamukota.

Kenya lost 92-54 to six-time African champions Senegal in their first match. In their second group game, Morans went down 83-66 to five-time African champions Angola before returning back to the drawing boards to beat three-time silver medallists Mozambique 79-62.

"I am extremely elated at Kenya's great comeback to the Africa basketball scene in the last one year. After finishing second at the AfroCan Championships in Bamako, Mali, they dominated the AfroBasket pre-qualifiers in January and here they are with another very good display," Manave said during an interview at the Kigali Indoor Arena after Kenya's thumping of Mozambique on Friday.

Manave now wants the Kenya Basketball Federation to bid to host the second leg of the qualifiers in Nairobi to give Kenyans an opportunity to watch high-octane basketball in February.

Kenya's head of delegation Peter Orero thanked the government for supporting the team. He said if more is done, Morans have the ability to conquer the world.

"I want to convey my sincere appreciation to the government for facilitating Morans by buying tickets, paying participation and affiliation fees, accommodation and allowances," he said.