Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda to Cost Rwf740 Million

Tour du Rwanda will cost over Rwf740m, according to officials of the Rwanda Cycling Federation who also revealed that the competition's budget has risen due to the increase in the number of sponsors.

The Ministry of Sports will contribute Rwf300 million to the total budget of the race while the rest will come from corporate sponsors like Brewery company, Skol which has pledged Rwf200 million.

Despite the difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire planet, the 13thedition of the race will proceed as planned from February 21 to 28, 2021, following measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 by the government and the UCI.

The 8-stages race which is considered by many as one of the most prestigious cycling event on the continent has attracted teams from around the world, including Word Tour teams such as Astana Cycling Team and Israel Start-Up Nation.

Tour du Rwanda was sanctioned by UCI as a 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

Fifteen teams have been selected from great cycling nations of the African continent but also from around the world, including teams used to the most prestigious events on the international calendar such as the Tour de France: The World Tour Israel Start team. Up Nation where Chris Froome has just signed, and the French from Total-Direct Energie and B&B Hotels.

Rwanda will be represented by the national team but also by its two UCI Continental teams, Skol Adrien Cycling Academy and Benediction Cycling Team. The organizers will nominate the last two teams invited by December 15.

As every year, the course promises to be spectacular with long climbs during most of the eight stages for a total vertical drop of 16,347 meters.

The passages of the famous Kigali Wall and Mount Kigali will obviously be part of this exceptional program which will certainly make the Tour of Rwanda the most difficult event of the start of the 2021 season.

Invited Teams

World Tour: Israel Start-Up Nation (Israel)

Continental Pro UCI teams: Total-Direct Energie (France), B&B Hotels (France), Team Novo Nordisk (USA) and Androni-Giocatolli (Italy)

Continental teams: Benediction Cycling Team (Rwanda), Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (Rwanda), Pro Touch Team (South Africa), Bike Aid (Germany), Vino Astana Motors (Kazakhstan), Team Medellin (Colombia) and TSG Terengganu (Malaysia)

National teams: Rwanda, Algeria, and Ethiopia.

Tour du Rwanda Stages

Feb, 21: Kigali -Rwamagana 115.6Km

Feb, 22: Kigali-Huye 120.5 km

Feb, 23: Nyanza-Gicumbi 171.6 km

Feb, 24: Kigali-Musanze 123.9 km

Feb, 25: Nyagatare-Kigali 149, 3km

Feb, 26: Kigali-Kigali 152.6km

Feb, 27: Kigali-Kigali 4.5km

Feb, 28: Kigali-Kigali (Canal Olympia) 75.3Km