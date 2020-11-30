Sudan: Hamduk Meets UN HCR

29 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk received, Sunday, at his office, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filipi Grandi and the accompanied delegation who concluded a tour to Kassala and Gadarif, eastern Sudan, to inspect the arrangements for supporting Sudan to address the influxes of the Ethiopian refugees fleeing the arm conflict in the Ethiopian Region of Tigray.

The Refugees' official commended the government and the people of Sudan, especially, the regular forces for the good hospitality and the professional treatment in hosting the Ethiopian refugees.

He affirmed Sudan's experience in hosting the refugees from the neighboring countries, revealing the UNHCR pans and the readiness of the donors to cooperate with Sudan to tackle the current influxes of the newcomers.

Dr. Hamdouk thanked the Refugees Commissioner for supporting Sudan during the past years, calling for extending technical aid for the concerned bodies, especially, the Commission for Refugees.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of working to develop solutions for the return of the displaced and Sudanese refugees to the homeland, after achieving peace.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Plans Mozambique Rescue from Ongoing Militant Attacks
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.