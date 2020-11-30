Sudan: Hamduk Meets UN HCR

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk received, Sunday, at his office, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filipi Grandi and the accompanied delegation who concluded a tour to Kassala and Gadarif, eastern Sudan, to inspect the arrangements for supporting Sudan to address the influxes of the Ethiopian refugees fleeing the arm conflict in the Ethiopian Region of Tigray.

The Refugees' official commended the government and the people of Sudan, especially, the regular forces for the good hospitality and the professional treatment in hosting the Ethiopian refugees.

He affirmed Sudan's experience in hosting the refugees from the neighboring countries, revealing the UNHCR pans and the readiness of the donors to cooperate with Sudan to tackle the current influxes of the newcomers.

Dr. Hamdouk thanked the Refugees Commissioner for supporting Sudan during the past years, calling for extending technical aid for the concerned bodies, especially, the Commission for Refugees.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of working to develop solutions for the return of the displaced and Sudanese refugees to the homeland, after achieving peace.