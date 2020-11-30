Namibia: Swapo Loses Control of Windhoek

SWAPO has lost control of the Windhoek municipality after voters gave the ruling party five out of the 15 seats on the council, according to sources.

Swapo previously occupied 12 of the 15 seats in the council.

Panduleni Itula's Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) won four seats in this week's election, giving the opposition a chance to form a coalition to run Namibia's capital city. The Landless People's Movement and the Affirmative Repositioning movement have two seats each, while the Popular Democratic Movement and Nudo have one each.

IPC is now in the driver seat to lead a coalition of opposition parties that will dominate the council and elect the mayor.