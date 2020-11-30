Namibia: Feeling the Change

The Namibian
An Independent Patriots for Change meeting.
27 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Pricilla Mukokobi

PEOPLE of Sibbinda constituency in Zambezi region expect the change they wished for after Independent Patriots for Change member (IPC) Mickey Lukaezi won the regional council seat in this week's election.

The seat was occupied by a Swapo member in the past.

Lukaezi told The Namibian that the elections were free and fair and a true reflection of people's aspirations.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who voted for me, it was not easy but people managed to go out and vote for me. I'm so excited and I promise to bring change to my constituency," he said.

Lukaezi said he is committed to serving the Namibian people regardless of political affiliation, tribe or origin.

