South Africa: Common Cents - Is the South African Government Bankrupt?

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ben Cronin

There has been much hype that South Africa could follow Zambia and 'fall off the fiscal cliff' or renege on its sovereign debt. In this regard, it is helpful, and perhaps comforting, to note that only about 10% of the government's current issued bonds are denominated in foreign currency.

Interest in the topic of public finances has risen dramatically in South Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some commentators have used phrases like "South Africa has hit its fiscal cliff"; South Africa is on the "road to bankruptcy"; and South Africa is facing a "sovereign debt default". This rhetoric has arisen perhaps because our discourse on public finances has been sucked into the whirlwinds of a slightly hyperbolic debate. Much of this verbiage can be reduced, however, to a straightforward question: Is the South African government bankrupt?

The simple answer is "no, it isn't".

In fact, our government, given its public finance model, can't fall into bankruptcy or run out of the ability to pay for its own operations, provided it continues to spend in a currency that it issues. The risk of bankruptcy, which is minimal at this stage, would only arise were the South African government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

