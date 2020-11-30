South Africa: Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman - the Eastern Cape Is in Deep Crisis

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The province was in serious trouble following a huge outbreak of coronavirus infections in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Karoo, with the wave rapidly spreading to other parts of the province.

On Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by his team and truckloads of personal protective equipment (PPE), Dr Imtiaz Sooliman arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay with a blank cheque for the metro's frontline workers, a plan and a message to the government: Just give me 24 hours.

"I said to the doctors and nurses at the frontline: Give me your list. Tell me what you need. Add coffee. Add tea. Add Milo. Add cookies. You are treasured and we see you. The Eastern Cape is in very serious trouble. The statistics are not telling the full picture. This is much worse than the first wave. Tell us what you need. I will get everything... "

Three hours later he sent them shopping. "I said everything was approved. Go and buy exactly the right things that you need."

The list he received clearly showed the lack of support the Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals were receiving. The teams needed coveralls, disposable gowns, shoes and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

