Southern Africa: Regional Governments Still Don't Have a Plan to Fight Mozambican Islamic Insurgency

Mozambique presented a 'shopping list', not a plan, to an SADC summit on Friday. One SADC official told Daily Maverick that 'some elements' of a regional response plan to the insurgency were presented to the summit 'but it requires more and detailed information. It's a work in progress.'

Other southern African governments are starting to ask themselves how serious Mozambique is about seeking help in fighting a growing Islamist insurgency in the north of the country. Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi didn't even bother to attend a regional summit in Gaborone on Friday to discuss the insurgency.

Instead, he sent his defence minister Jaime Bessa Augusto Neto, who presented regional leaders with a "shopping list" of military equipment which Mozambique wanted to fight the insurgency, rather than the coherent plan they were expecting, sources said.

As a result, the summit of the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had no choice but to agree to hold another summit where a "comprehensive regional response" to the insurgency would be considered "urgently".

