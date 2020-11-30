Nigeria: Enyimba's Win in Burkina Faso Highpoint of Poor Weekend for Nigerian Clubs

Nigeria's representatives in CAF Champions League Enyimba FC of Aba were the country's saving grace in continental campaign at the weekend, going all the way to Burkina Faso to win 1-0 against Rahimo FC of Ouagadougou.

On the weekend that the country's other team in the Champions League Plateau United lost 0-1 at home in Jos on Sunday, both Rivers United FC and Kano Pillars had succumbed to opponents in Equatorial Guinea and Senegal respectively in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Enyimba put aside the lethargy of rustiness caused by the non resumption of the country's leagues since March and handed out the lone goal defeat to FC Rahino, the same team that beat them by same margin in opening game of the preliminaries last season.

Sunday's encounter at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou, clearly showed the People's Elephant as perhaps the only team in the domestic scene capable of making any impact this year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Rivers United still have the chance of progressing by reversing the 2-1 defeat in Mongono next week in Port Harcourt, Plateau United appears 'no hopers'.

The Jos team missed several opportunities as they slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Clatous Chama scored the only goal in the 54th minute and that was enough to help the Tanzanian side pick up an important first leg victory.

Dennis Nya and Abba Umar hit the post for Plateau United in the first half, but it was a frustrating afternoon for the Jos side.