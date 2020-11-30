Rwanda: CAF Champions League - APR Coach Warns Against Complacency

APR coach Adil Errade Mohamed has warned his players not to take their lead over Gor Mahia for granted as the club starts preparations for the return leg against the Kenyan champions in two weeks' time.

The league champions won the first leg 2-1 on Saturday but the Moroccan coach thinks his team should have scored more goals adding that media reports of the financial difficulties that their opponents are going through might have made his players a bit complacent.

"I am told that local media reported extensively about the financial difficulties that our opponents are going through and how it had affected their morale because some players had threatened not to play. This might have made our players become a little bit complacent," Mohamed said.

However, Errade Mohamed added that his team needs to keep focused because beating the Kenyan side on their turf won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia coach Patrick Odhiambo is counting on using home advantage to get a good result at home despite losing the first leg.

"We came here to score goals not to defend but we conceded two goals which was not the plan but we are going to prepare well for the return leg. Our plan will be to score quick goals and then defend in numbers," Odhiambo said.