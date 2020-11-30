Rwanda: CAF Champions League - APR Coach Warns Against Complacency

30 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR coach Adil Errade Mohamed has warned his players not to take their lead over Gor Mahia for granted as the club starts preparations for the return leg against the Kenyan champions in two weeks' time.

The league champions won the first leg 2-1 on Saturday but the Moroccan coach thinks his team should have scored more goals adding that media reports of the financial difficulties that their opponents are going through might have made his players a bit complacent.

"I am told that local media reported extensively about the financial difficulties that our opponents are going through and how it had affected their morale because some players had threatened not to play. This might have made our players become a little bit complacent," Mohamed said.

However, Errade Mohamed added that his team needs to keep focused because beating the Kenyan side on their turf won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia coach Patrick Odhiambo is counting on using home advantage to get a good result at home despite losing the first leg.

"We came here to score goals not to defend but we conceded two goals which was not the plan but we are going to prepare well for the return leg. Our plan will be to score quick goals and then defend in numbers," Odhiambo said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.