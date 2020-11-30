Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Hit 83,316 as 711 More Test Positive

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Sunday rose by 711 to 83,316, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe saying 6,672 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The number of samples analysed in the country since the first case was confirmed in March is now 885,933.

CS Kagwe said 692 of the new patients were Kenyans and 19 foreigners and 468 male and 243 female. The youngest was a year old and the oldest 92.

Nairobi County accounted for 190 of the , Mombasa 88, Nakuru 78, Nyandarua 35, Murang'a 34, Kitui 30, Machakos 28, Nyeri 27, Embu 25, Busia 21, Kiambu 17 and Vihiga 16.

Kisumu County recorded 13 more infections, Kilifi and Isiolo 11 each, Meru and Turkana 10 each, Kirinyaga and Bungoma nine each, Laikipia eight, Kakamega seven, Kajiado six, Kwale and Homa Bay five each, Makueni four, and Kisii, Uasin Gishu and Migori two each.

Nandi, Samburu, Kericho, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Taita Taveta, Lamu and Bomet each had just one new case.

The ministry further announced that Covid-19 had killed seven more patients in Kenya, raising the death toll to 1,452.

The country's number of recovered patients increased by 576 to 54,975, CS Kagwe saying 469 of them were under home-based care and 107 in hospital.

A total of 1,262 had been admitted at various hospitals by Sunday while 7,806 were in the home-based care programme. CS Kagwe said that of those admitted, 68 were in intensive care units (ICU), 42 of them on ventilator support and 24 on supplemental oxygen

He said 96 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 73 of them in general wards and 23 in high dependency units (HDU)