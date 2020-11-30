Kenya: Silverstone Air Challenged in Kenya Gold Cup

Fortified with pronounced Valentine Spirit, Abby Rose (Peter Kinuthia), had a whale of a time in the 3,200m Kenya Gold Cup at Ngong on Sunday. She just started well, never relinquishing her post until the bend.

Siverstone Air and Western Ballad then decided enough already, adopting a commanding lead together - swapping positions constantly. Madam Abby returned to life again briefly, only to be wasted shortly after, tailing off by nearly eleven lengths.

What a race for punters. Silverstone Air braved his toughest task to-date.

Looming ominously a neck behind, Western Ballad almost defied the odds, but was summarily rebuffed. Clothes Horse entered the photo-frame for third. Trained by Joe Karari and Captain Oruya for owner, Captain Somow, Silverstone Air has earned some decent points for the George Drew Challenge Series.

Patsy Sercombe was as always, regular groovy with a striking quartet, while Maralynn Bengough from Naivasha, had Tainted Love right in her element.

RESULTS

1.25 pm - First Race - Mount Homa Handicap (1,400m)

1. My Sam (Richard Kibet)

2. Moonlght Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)

3. The Bar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 4/7/1.75/2.5. Time: 1:25:7/10 secs. Favourite: Moonlight Shadow 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.45 pm - Second Race - Mount Kipipiri Condition (1,600m)

1. Rising Dragon (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Party in the Park (James Muhindi)

3. Respectable Jud (David Miri)

Captanne and Make it So, withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 7/6/5/3. Time: 1:41:2/10 secs. Favorite: Party in the Park 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by all the Ansells. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.35 pm - Third Race - Mount Njiro Handicap (1,800m)

1. Tainted Love (Daniel Tanui)

2. Grace Kelly (Richard Kibet)

3. Busselton (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.75/head/2.75/6.5. Time: 1:53:7/10 secs. Favourite: Unforgettable 9-4. Runners: 8

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Owned by Chuck and Maralynn Bengough. Trainer Maralynn Bengough

3.10 pm - Fourth Race - The Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series (3,200m)

1. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of my Fate-Lady Magic

2. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui)

3. Clothes Horse (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Abby Rose (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: neck/0.75/10.75. Time: 4:02:8/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4

Owned by Abby Rose Captain Somow. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

3.45 pm - Fifth Race - Mount Kulala Handicap (1,000m)

1. Kalola (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Risque (Daniel Tanui)

3. Istanbul (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.75/short head/2.5/neck. Time: 4:02:8/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Sixth Race -Mount Mtelo Maiden (1,000m)

1. Frankie (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Raju (Richard Kibet)

3. Bullet (James Muhindi)

Distance: 4.75/8/4.5/2. Time: 1:01:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Next Meeting February 23 - for the GBA Fillies Guineas, and, Nakuru Race Club Cup.