Kenya: Newbies Bidco Draw With Western Stima, City Stars Down Nzoia

Football Kenya Premier League (FKP-L) newbies Bidco's debut match in the top flight ended in a barren draw against Western Stima at Moi stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

At Narok Stadium, another newly promoted side, Nairobi City Stars beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 courtesy of goals from Anthony Kimani and Oliver Maloba.

Bidco were promoted to the top league after finishing second behind leaders Nairobi City Stars in the 2019/20 National Super League season.

Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia said the draw was a fair result considering they were playing away and it showed that his boys can cope up with the pace of the league.

Akhulia added that his charges will have to work on their fitness level and gain the much needed momentum against tough opponents in the league.

"We played well but squandered a few chances which would have given us a win in our first match. Both sides played an average game, but I know my players will work on the fitness and improve in our next league match. It was a fair game," said Akhulia.

Western Stima coach Paul Ogai also said his squad put on a lackluster performance due to fitness level, but promised that he would work on the all departments so as to ensure they gel.

There was a mass exodus of players at the club after Kenya Power Company terminated its sponsorship to the club in June.

"My squad still boasts of new players who are yet to find the right footing. This match was to form the basis for our assessment, but I am optimistic we shall work to gel then win our matches," said the former Coast Stima tactician.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stima were the first to threaten in the match in the seventh minute after forward Baron Oketch capitalised on the defensive error from Bidco to tap in a low shot which was saved by custodian Adisa Omar.

Bidco's best chance came in the 24 minute when the ever green Stephen Waruru eschanged passes with Emmanuel Magaka, but would then shoot a few inches from the bar despite Stima's custodian veteran goalie Samuel 'Abawa' Odhiambo positioning himself at the opposite side of the goal.

In the 73rd minute Magaka squandered a clear chance to score the first ever goal for the team in the top league after shooting wide despite having only Odhiambo to beat.

Omar would also show a stellar performance by punching out of the field of play a dangerous cross from James Ogada from the right wing.

Bidco hosts 13 times league champions AFC Leopards at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on December 6 in their next match, while Stima will play a way to 2009 league winners Sofapaka at the newly refurbished Wundanyi stadium in Taita Taveta County the same day.