Kenya: Kapaito at the Double as Sharks Thrash Wazito

29 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Eric Kapaito scored a brace and provided an assist as Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Wazito 4-0 in their opening fixture of the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Premier League season at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Sunday.

Daniel Okari opened the scores for Sharks in the 33rd minute, with Kapaito finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 77th minutes respectively. He assisted Julius Masaba to a goal in the 89th minute.

Hosts Sharks were forced to bring in Bonface Onyango in the 25th minute after Kenyan international Samuel Olwande picked an injury in the tough duel.

Until this time, the clash was balanced with Sharks failing to punish Wazito from a corner-kick and two other attempts, while for the visitors, they had forced goalkeeper Brian Bwire to a fine save.

Sakari left the Sharks bench on their heels in the 33rd minute as he beat Wazito's goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo with a powerful rising shot to the top left corner of the goalpost from outside the box.

Sharks made a first-half change, new signing Kevin Kimani replacing Ronald Omino in the 42nd minute. And a few minutes later, Kimani impressed, as he picked Joseph Waithira inside the box with a long range pass, but the latter failed to convert.

Chol Kuol came close to stretching Sharks' lead in the 50th minute, but his header missed the target, before Kapaito scored the hosts' second goal in the 62nd minute.

He scored his second goal of the match in the 77th minute after he looped the ball past a hapless Odhiambo and one minute to the end of normal time, he crossed the ball to Masaba who slotted home easily.

