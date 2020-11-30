Kenya: Muguna Upbeat on Gor's Comeback After APR Loss

29 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna believes the team is still in a position to qualify for the first round of the Caf Champions League even after losing the first leg of the preliminary round against APR of Rwanda on Saturday.

The record champions were beaten 2-1 by the Rwandan giants at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali. An own goal from K'Ogalo central defender Andrew "Roma" Juma in the 61st minute handed victory to APR after Charles Momanyi 's 27th minute header had canceled out Seifu Niyonzima's strike in the 10th minute.

Gor Mahia's travelling party jetted back in the country Sunday morning and will play Zoo Kericho on Wednesday in the Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL), before a return leg match against APR on Sunday.

Muguna said even though the defeat was painful, their vital away goal will make the job a bit light at home but with a belief that each player fielded will give 110 percent performance on the pitch.

"We are not yet out of the competition because the away goal requires that we score in the return leg and avoid conceding. I urge my fellow players not to lose hope but enhance our preparations. We are still in the competition and still have a very big chance of qualifying for the next round," Muguna told Nation Sport.

"They won at home and we can also do that here by even more goals," he added. Ugandan born South Sudan striker Tito Okello also hailed his Gor team mates.

