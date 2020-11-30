Kenya: New Boy Otanga Inspires KCB Past Posta Rangers

Derrick Otanga proved why KCB went for his signature as he scored a goal and provided two assists in the Bankers' 3-0 win over Posta Rangers in a Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) at the Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Sunday.

After placing visitors KCB ahead in the 20th minute, Otanga, who joined the Bankers' from Wazito, assisted new signing Henry Onyango and Enock Agwanda to a goal a piece in the 71st and 87th minutes respectively.

In the match played on a slippery surface due the morning rain that pounded the capital, both sides engaged in end-to-end action in the first 10minutes, but neither side managed to create an open goal scoring opportunity.

The first close attempt of the match arrived in the 13th minute with KCB captain Simon Munala's shot after outpacing his marker on the right wing missing the target.

Thereafter, KCB were the stronger camping in the hosts' half and were rewarded in the 20th minute when Derrick Otanga capitalised on a defensive lapse by Posta to unleash a rising shot to the top left side of the goalpost.

Moments later, Posta had a chance to respond from a counter attack, but Elijah Mwanzia's delivery from the right-wing resulted into nothing.

The mailmen had another chance to level the score in the 28th minute from a free-kick outside the box,however, Gerishon Likono's shot was blocked by the bankers' steel wall, before Bethwell Achoa's header in the 33rd minute missed the target.

The remaining minutes of the first-half belonged to KCB with Posta's goalkeeper Adira denying Munala from a solo effort in the 38th minute, before Otanga's misstep saw him fail to slot home from David Ambulu's through pass moments to the break.

Munala had a chance to extended the visitors lead in the 52nd minute after Otanga picked him with a short pass, however, he delayed to take the shot and goalkeeper Adira eventually saved his attempt.

Calvin Odongo was unlucky on the other side as his rebound missed the target narrowly, before Onyanga wasted another KCB chance a few minutes later by blazing over the crossbar.

Posta introduced Jackson Dwang and Ken Mutembei for Willian Odero and Likono respectively in the 70th minute and KCB responded to by bringing in Enock Agwanda and Vincent Wasambo for Munala and Brian Ngenga respectively.

And one minute later, KCB extended their lead after Onyango connected to Otanga's weighty cross.

Agwanda, who was among the top scorers in last season's contest, booked his name in the score-sheet with an easy finish three minutes to the break after finishing off Otanga's header inside the box.