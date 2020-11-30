Uganda: Vipers to Bear All Its Fangs for Goals

Another year, another shot, another coach. You could say it's the same old Vipers as they start yet another continental foray feeling like it's not just a new page but an entirely new book.

This is the club's fourth such attempt - a third attempt in the Caf Champions League. And because they haven't accumulated coefficient points, Vipers start in the preliminary round.

The long road whose ultimate goal is to reach the lucrative group stage - 360 minutes away - starts with a home tie against Sudan's Al Hilal at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

There's no need to complicate the task. "They came vowing to beat us at home but let me make it clear; our target is to win here, we want to do so with more goals," Vipers' coach Fred Kajoba said.

Congolese Ceaser Manzoki and Dan Sserunkuma are the main fit strikers with Abraham Ndugwa ready to support them along with Milton Karisa coming from a wide position.

The other option Muhammad Shaban has been out for a long time but is part of the squad and will have a late fitness test. Midfielders David Bagoole and Jamil Kalisa should carry the creative burden.

Vipers know they need a cushion to take to Hilal. Their last visit to Sudan is one of the only two occasions Vipers have been able to win a two-legged continental tie.

The Kitende side lost 2-1 away to El Merriekh in Khartoum before winning 1-0 at home to advance on the away goals' rule.

Unlike then, the long hiatus due to the Covid-19-induced suspension of football activities has thrown in another variable. The club's last game was on March 6, 2020.

"We have played friendly matches with top league sides like Bul, Wakiso Giants, URA, Maroons and a couple of second division sides which gave the players the needed match experience. Mentally, we feel ready for the task," Kajoba stressed.

Behind closed door

Kitende may feel ghostly as there will be no fans for the Uganda Premier League champions.

"We will miss the fans but we can assure them of happiness in their homesteads," the coach said.

That should help two-time Caf Champions League runners-up Al Hilal, who will start as favourites. The minimum that is expected of Serbian manager Zoran Manojlović is reaching the group stages, and then competing.

The visitors will be without Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola. He is yet to fully settle his contract issues with the 27-time Sudan league champions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The winner of this tie will face Mauritania's Nouadhibour or Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the first round of the qualifiers.

Vipers' possible lineup

1.Frabien Mutombora (GK)

2.Paul Willa

3.Disan Galiwango

4.Geoffrey Wasswa

5.Halid Lwaliwa (captain)

6.David Bagoole

7.Jamil Kalisa

8.Karim Watambala

9.Milton Karisa

10.Dan Sserunkuma

11.Ceaser Manzoki