Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates 100kwp Solar Hybrid in Ebonyi Community

The federal government has inaugurated a 100KWP solar hybrid mini grid in Eka Awoke community in Ebonyi State, provided by Cloud Energy, an energy solutions provider.

The intervention was done in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), designed to address the shortage of electricity in Nigeria.

Prior to the inauguration, the remote community had no electricity serving the people.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, and the Minister of State for Power Mr. Goddy Jedy Agba, including the Managing Director/CEO of REA, Mr. Ahmad Sahilijo Ahamad, were on ground for the commissioning.

Others present were, Member Representing Ikwo LGA, Chinedu Ogar, the Executive Director Rural Electrification Agency Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Directors of REA; and the traditional ruler of Eka Awoke community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ogalegu.

In his remarks, the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, described the Eka Awoke Solar mini-grid as a revolutionary transformation of infrastructure.

He thanked the federal government for providing another power plant in the state with an assurance that more would follow.

The Deputy Governor said he was proud of the competence displayed by Cloud Energy on the execution of the Eka Awoke 100KWP mini-grid project while urging the youths to take advantage of steady electricity to boost economic development.

In his speech, the minister expressed delight that the Eka Awoke community would begin to experience economic growth and development powered by the 100KWP Solar hybrid mini-power plant. The Managing Director, CEO Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad said he was delighted to be commissioning his first mini-grid project since assumption of office. He was more delighted that homes, businesses and the entire community will now have access to clean, safe and sustainable energy. This automatically enhances productivity and provides jobs in the community.

Managing Director of Cloud Energy, Theophilus Nweke, paid tribute to the commitment and professionalism of REA.