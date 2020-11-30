Nigeria: House Member Denies Alleged Plot to Cause Crisis in Delta

Abuja — The lawmaker representing Isoko federal constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Leo Ogor, has debunked claims that he procured the arms that were used in the conflict between two communities in his constituency.

He has, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to thoroughly investigate the allegation against him by a traditional ruler in Delta State.

Reacting to allegations made by the clan head of Oleh community, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, that he armed the people of Ozoro, the former House Majority Leader described the allegations as not only false but baseless.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Ogor averred that it would be ridiculous for him to arm a community in his constituency against another community since all the peoples that make up his federal constituency are his constituents.

He accused the traditional ruler of Oleh, who made the allegation against him, of ill-motives to drag his name into the crisis that he knows nothing about, and challenged him to prove his allegations by showing whatever link he has as the protagonists of the Ozoro-Oleh crisis or role he played in the communal crisis.

The lawmaker appealed to the IG and the state commissioner of police to wade into the matter by investigating the allegations made by the Oleh traditional ruler, including looking into the communal crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice.

According to him, "I represent the Isoko people; they are all my constituents. I want to call on the IG and the Delta State Police Commissioner, for in the interest of peace, to come into the matter and bring it to a logical end. The culprits must be arrested and brought to book. I am absolutely disgusted with the allegations made by the Oleh clan head that l bought arms for anyone to kill the people of my constituency.

"l am disturbed by the killings. We need to do everything possible to restore peace and end the crisis. It's abnormal for the Oleh clan head to accuse me of arming one community all because I live in Ozoro. The matter must be properly investigated. The allegation against me by the Oleh clan head, I believe, is politically motivated. My belief is that nobody has the right to take a life. I sympathise with the families that lost their loved ones during the crisis."