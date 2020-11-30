Nigeria: Seven Killed in Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities

30 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Kaduna — Seven people have been reported killed following a fresh crisis in communities in Jama'a Local Government Area in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Four people were injured, while two children were said to be missing.

Four houses were also said to have been burnt.

The incidents, according to a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, occurred on Saturday and yesterday when one Isiyaka Saidu, a herder, was killed by unknown persons on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, Jema'a LGA.

The state government condemned the actions.

According to Aruwan, the state government received the operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

He said: "Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing."

According to him, the military had on Saturday reported to the government that Saidu was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

"The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area namely: Victor Markus, Gero David, and Thankgod Sunday

"Security agencies have furthered reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday, November 29, 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

"The six persons killed are: Silas Maman, Malaki Tabat

Geofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa," he stated,

Aruwan said el-Rufai had sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls even as he wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

He said the state government appealed to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace-building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

The state government, according to him, also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) "to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack."

