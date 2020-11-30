Nigeria: Niger Delta Host Communities Blame Renewed Violence On Impersonation of Group

30 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Niger Delta oil and gas-producing communities, also known as HostCom, has blamed the recent resurgence of violence in the Niger Delta region on the activities of a few "unpatriotic individuals" impersonating the body for selfish gains.

Also, the body warned the public against relating with the individuals on behalf of HostCom, saying in their desperation for relevance, they "have gone to the pages of newspapers to call for fictitious Annual General Meeting (AGM), after which it will hold a conference in the name of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Executive Committees of host communities."

At the 'Oil Host Communities' press conference held in Abuja yesterday, the National Chairman of HostCom, Chief Benjamin Style Tamanarebi, said the recent spate of violence across the country, especially in the Niger Delta, was becoming too dangerous for silence.

He said: "These people are impersonating and are a threat to the federal government. Their bid to cause breach of peace in the Niger Delta is unacceptable.

"HostCom is one indivisible body, an umbrella body representing all hosts and 50kilometre radius of any project site with registration No. 23281. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no known organisation by the name HostCon. So, why impersonate and use the name of our duly recognised association for illegality and by extension, causing insecurity concerns and threatening the federal government in disguise?"

"The wanton destruction of lives and property cannot in any way be equated with atonement for any grievance we may want to address as currently being canvassed by the new militia groups in the region. Rising cases of murder, piracy in the creeks, cult-related killings, kidnappings, gas and oil pipeline explosions and attacks on citizens-both military and civilian-is dishonouring the dignity of the victims, their families with resultant incalculable loss to the country."

On what could have led to another group springing up to speak for the host communities, the HostCom boss said those behind the development are criminally minded, noting that "the initial leadership tussle in the organisation was laid to rest by the judgement of the Oba of Benin, which was followed by a court judgement that affirmed the leadership and legal BoT with patent rights of High Chief Benjamin Style Tamanarebi."

The leader of the host communities expressed the readiness of the body to resist any form of intimidation by individuals, no matter how powerful, to use the group to perpetuate criminality and militancy in the region.

The group also pledged its commitment to join forces with the federal government in its quest to curb bunkering, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and all forms of social vices in the oil producing region.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.