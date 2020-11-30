Kenya: A Pageant Contestant Who Speaks 4 Languages and Straddles Two Countries - Seychelles and Kenya

28 November 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organization Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Fatma Abdulrahim Ali Salim.

Born in the eastern African country of Kenya, Salim moved to Seychelles when she was 4. She is an only child and resides in the district of Anse Aux Pins with her single mother and grandmother.

Ali, 20, is multilingual and speaks Swahili, Creole, English and French, reflecting her rich and cultural background. Ali did her studies in both Kenya and in Seychelles, where she recently graduated from the Seychelles Business Studies Academy.

Reflecting on her childhood Ali said that she wished that at a very young age she could have been more active, doing more voluntary and social activities or even joining social clubs and other organisations. But, growing up with strict parents was not easy, and even her participation in the Miss Seychelles pageant was questioned.

"Being an ambitious and very self-driven individual didn't stop me from doing so, I wanted to gain experience on a platform which will help me to share my ideologies on how to improve our society," explained Ali.

Ali describes herself as honest, positive with a hard-working mentality who does not take things for granted. The contestant believes that with proper guidance and coaching she can take on the role and responsibilities of becoming the next Miss Seychelles.

"No matter where you come from, whatever background you have, or whichever religion you believe in, you should always follow your dreams. I am following mine, so why shouldn't you?" concluded Ali.

