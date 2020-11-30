Tanzania: Bawacha Demands Mdee and Co Be Stripped of Chadema Membership

27 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Members of the opposition party Chadema Women Wing (Bawacha) demand that the sworn in special seats women leaders (19 in total) from Chadema led by the party's women wing national chairman Halima Mdee be stripped of their party membership.

Bawacha members were outside the party national headquarters today as the Chadema executive committee continue with their meeting to discuss the fate of the 19 members.

The party's women wing national chairman Mdee and some 18 women leaders from Chadema took the oath of Member of Parliament before the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, in Dodoma on November 24, this year for what the party comments were without its blessing.

Chairperson of Bawacha from Kibamba, Monica Azaria, termed what Mdee and Co did was betrayal and all should be stripped of their membership by the executive committee.

"As the women council we say they are not worthy, the party doesn't belong to one person it's for Tanzanians," she said.

Special seat candidate Anna Kajigili also commented that what the 19 leaders did is unacceptable since the party agreed to not send any names to the parliament.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.