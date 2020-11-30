Tanzania: Bawacha Demands Mdee and Co Be Stripped of Chadema Membership

Dar es Salaam — Members of the opposition party Chadema Women Wing (Bawacha) demand that the sworn in special seats women leaders (19 in total) from Chadema led by the party's women wing national chairman Halima Mdee be stripped of their party membership.

Bawacha members were outside the party national headquarters today as the Chadema executive committee continue with their meeting to discuss the fate of the 19 members.

The party's women wing national chairman Mdee and some 18 women leaders from Chadema took the oath of Member of Parliament before the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, in Dodoma on November 24, this year for what the party comments were without its blessing.

Chairperson of Bawacha from Kibamba, Monica Azaria, termed what Mdee and Co did was betrayal and all should be stripped of their membership by the executive committee.

"As the women council we say they are not worthy, the party doesn't belong to one person it's for Tanzanians," she said.

Special seat candidate Anna Kajigili also commented that what the 19 leaders did is unacceptable since the party agreed to not send any names to the parliament.