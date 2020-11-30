Tanzania: Mwanza RC Commends Bank for Lowering Interest Rates

28 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

The reduction of interest rates on loans given to SMEs from 24 to 14 per cent has impressed Mwanza Regional, John Mongella who also challenged women in the region to open Malkia Accounts.

He was speaking at a women's empowerment meeting organised by CRDB bank, saying the lowering interest rates has helped to reduce the burden of repayment on small businesses many of which are owned by women.

"Lower interest rates mean that businesswomen have more money to invest and grow their enterprises to greater heights," he said.

The meeting was attended by some 300 business women.

The Mwanza RC further added that women who contribute about 54 per cent of economic activities in the country are marginalized by banks because only 60 per cent of them have access to formal financial services.

"I also congratulate you for streamlining loan conditions which has allowed more women to access affordable loans," said Mongella as he pledged government's continued improvement of the investment climate in the country.

On her part Ilemela legislator, Angelina Mabula backed Mongella by stating that the Malkia Rafikia experts have greatly assisted women in her constituency improve their businesses.

"The introduction of the Malkia Rafiki expert advice at CRDB branches countrywide has helped address many challenges facing business women in the country," Mabula said.

CRDB's director of procurement, Pendason Philemon said the Malkia Account package aims at empowering women economically through expert counseling and affordable loans to businesses.

"Until June, the bank had already disbursed Sh600billion in loans to over 55,000 women countrywide," Philemon said.

He added that some 30,000 women are Malkia Account holders and that the bank is luring more to join.

