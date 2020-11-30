Tanzania: Mtlf's Focus Is Identifying and Finding Solutions to Social Problems

26 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Mwananchi Communications Ltd's Acting Managing Director, Bakari Machumu has said the decision to come up with the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) was to not only identify challenges in society but also finding their solutions.

Mr Machumu said this on Thursday 26, during the 8th MTLF forum titled Fighting Gender-Based Violence, Changes Begin With Me.

"Mwananchi Communications Ltd that produces, Mwananchi newspaper, The Citizen, Mwanaspoti and other online platforms started the MTLF forum a year ago and this is our 8th forum so far," he said.

Mr Machumu noted that MTLF is run in partnership with Radio One and ITV and recently TBC on tourism.

He said MTLF has so far highlighted a number of topics including non-communicable diseases, industrialisation, agriculture, education, employment, Coronavirus, tourism and now gender-based violence.

He said the topics to be discussed today include participation of women in leadership, gender equality, equity and protection, laws and income disparities.

"On the topic of women's participation in leadership, we are proud to have made a difference by having a woman as Vice President in the last government and the current one," said Mr Machumu.

