Tanzania: Mwananchi Forum - Women's Economic Empowerment Vital in Ending Gender-Based Violence

27 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania should empower women economically if it is to end gender-based violence.

This was said by Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council, Ms Beng'i Issa during the eighth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF), which brought gender stakeholders together to discuss ways to end gender violence.

"When women are economically empowered, they will be independent and therefore be able to avoid gender violence," she noted.

Ms Issa said her wish is to see economic equality between men and women and that this can only happen by increasing women's control over household income.

She called upon government to formalize small businesses, which are mostly done by women in order to enable them increase their income.

"After they are formalized, women's businesses will be bankable and easily identified in terms of their capital and locations," she noted.

Ms Issa insisted on the need to give special consideration to women when it comes to job recruitment and business engagements.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.