Tanzania: Mwananchi Forum - Women's Economic Empowerment Vital in Ending Gender-Based Violence

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania should empower women economically if it is to end gender-based violence.

This was said by Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council, Ms Beng'i Issa during the eighth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF), which brought gender stakeholders together to discuss ways to end gender violence.

"When women are economically empowered, they will be independent and therefore be able to avoid gender violence," she noted.

Ms Issa said her wish is to see economic equality between men and women and that this can only happen by increasing women's control over household income.

She called upon government to formalize small businesses, which are mostly done by women in order to enable them increase their income.

"After they are formalized, women's businesses will be bankable and easily identified in terms of their capital and locations," she noted.

Ms Issa insisted on the need to give special consideration to women when it comes to job recruitment and business engagements.