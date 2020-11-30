Tanzania/Nigeria: Confident Simba Off to Nigeria for Plateau FC Duel

Dar es Salaam — A total of 24 players of Simba Sports Club left the country yesterday for Jos, Nigeria, ready for the first leg of the preliminary round of the African Champions League against Plateau FC on November 27.

The players who left the country are goalkeepers; Aishi Manula, Ally Salum are Beno Kakolanya. Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Huseein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa and Kennedy Juma.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: John Bocco, Medie Kagere, Miraj Athuman, Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissoe and Ibrahim Ajibu. The players and their technical bench promised to do their best, despite playing away.

The team head coach Sven Vandenbroeck said they have trained well and his players are ready for the battle scheduled to start at 6pm. Vandenbroeak said they are facing an uphill task ahead of the match and that his players are aware of their commitment to come out with the best results.

"We have followed our opponents. So, we know how to counter them in the duel. Plateau FC have good defenders, but I have very sharp strikers who, I believe, will do their best," he said. As Simba face the tough Nigerian side, Zanzibar representatives in the competition, Mlandege FC, will play against Sfaxien of Tunisia. In the Confederation Cup, Tanzania Mainland representative Namungo FC will face Al Rabita FC of South Sudan. The winner thereof will face El Hilal Obeid of Sudan-Khartoum.

The Zanzibar representative in the Confederation Cup, KVZ, will play against Al Amal of Sudan - and the winner of the match will play the winner between Ashanti Gold and Salitas of Burkina Faso on the same dates. The first match has been scheduled to take place between November 27 and 29.