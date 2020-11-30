Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Keen to Curb Winless Streak Against South Sudan

29 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Basketball team will be looking to register their first win of the ongoing Afrobasket qualifiers on Sunday night when they take on South Sudan in their last Group D match.

On Saturday, Rwanda was beaten 83-62 by Nigerian in their second match of the qualifiers at the Kigali Arena. The National side lost their first match 64-70 to Mali last week.

Nigeria, which has some of their players playing in the NBA started well winning the first two quarters 22-13 and 25-15.

Rwanda stormed back in the second half and won the third quarter 24-19 with center forward Kami Kabange leading the charge with 13 points but Nigeria bounced back to win the fourth quarter 17-10.

Nigeria will take on Mali in the other Group D match on Sunday evening.

Sunday

Group D

Nigeria Vs Mali 5pm

Rwanda Vs South 8pm

Read the original article on New Times.

