Nigeria: PDP Calls for Investigation Into Saturday's Attack On Port Harcourt Church

30 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough investigation into Saturday's explosion at the Christian Universal Church, Port Harcourt.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday.

It condemned the "dastardly attack" on the church, founded by Rev. Nlemanya Wike, the father of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

"The PDP is disturbed by the intentions of the attackers in detonating an explosive in a religious place, particularly given the large number of persons that usually gather at such places.

"We demand a thorough investigation into the attack as well as prosecution of all those involved.

"We hold, as a party, that the time had come, more than ever in our contemporary history, for the amendment of our extant laws to allow state governors to be in charge of security in their respective states," Ologbondiyan stated.

He commended the people of the state for their alertness, which led to the arrest of some of the suspected masterminds.

"Such a courageous act by the people also points to the need to allow greater participation of communities and state governments in the handling of security issues in their environment.

"PDP especially commends Wike for his efforts towards ensuring the security of his state, in spite of the daunting challenges," he added.

Ologbondiyan urged Wike, members of the affected church and people of Rivers not to be deterred by the attack but to remain vigilant at all times.

