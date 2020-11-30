Somalia: Three Shabaabs Executed in Court Martial-Ordered Firing Squad

29 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Three Shabaab lieutenants were on Sunday morning executed by firing squad ordered by a military court-martial.

The three including Mohamed Haji Ahmed Ilkacase, a college teacher who ran an assassination operation in Mogadishu had been found guilty on Thursday.

Ilkaase, Said Salim and Ahmed Mohamed Hashim Arab, all aged 27, were found guilty of being members of Alshabab and assassinations. The men had been held at a detention centre in Mogadishu since December 31, 2019.

Ilkaase, the college lecturer who worked closely with al-Shabaab, was the head of operations in the Mogadishu and Benadir region, targeting leaders and people seen as spies against the group.

They were executed by firing squad on Sunday morning, the Attorney General of the Somali military court, Abdullahi Bulle Kamey, told reporters.

"The members were found to be behind a series of assassinations in Mogadishu against government officials and senior army officers," General Abdullahi Bule said.

"Mohamed Haji Ahmed was found guilty for the murder of police corporal Mohamed Omar Sheikh Osman, February 24 2017; the assassination of military General Abdullahi Mohamed Sheikh Qururuh, killed September 24, 2017; the assassination of Somali deputy attorney general Mohamed Abdirahman Mohamud on February 20, 2019; and the assassination of police General Mohamud Haji Alow on April 27, 2019," he added.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.