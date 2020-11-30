Somalia: Three Shabaabs Executed in Court Martial-Ordered Firing Squad

Three Shabaab lieutenants were on Sunday morning executed by firing squad ordered by a military court-martial.

The three including Mohamed Haji Ahmed Ilkacase, a college teacher who ran an assassination operation in Mogadishu had been found guilty on Thursday.

Ilkaase, Said Salim and Ahmed Mohamed Hashim Arab, all aged 27, were found guilty of being members of Alshabab and assassinations. The men had been held at a detention centre in Mogadishu since December 31, 2019.

Ilkaase, the college lecturer who worked closely with al-Shabaab, was the head of operations in the Mogadishu and Benadir region, targeting leaders and people seen as spies against the group.

They were executed by firing squad on Sunday morning, the Attorney General of the Somali military court, Abdullahi Bulle Kamey, told reporters.

"The members were found to be behind a series of assassinations in Mogadishu against government officials and senior army officers," General Abdullahi Bule said.

"Mohamed Haji Ahmed was found guilty for the murder of police corporal Mohamed Omar Sheikh Osman, February 24 2017; the assassination of military General Abdullahi Mohamed Sheikh Qururuh, killed September 24, 2017; the assassination of Somali deputy attorney general Mohamed Abdirahman Mohamud on February 20, 2019; and the assassination of police General Mohamud Haji Alow on April 27, 2019," he added.