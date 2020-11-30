Somalia Accuses Kenya of 'Blatant Interference', Recalls Envoy to Nairobi

The Presidency/The East African
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) welcomes his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at State House in March 2017.
29 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has recalled its ambassador in Nairobi over alleged blatant interference in its internal affairs, resulting Jubaland president Ahmed Madobe to renege on 17th Sep election deal reached between FGS and FMS leaders in Mogadishu.

In a statement from the ministry of foreign affair Somalia accussed Kenya of blatant interference in its internal affairs, resulting Jubaland president Ahmed Madobe to renege on 17th Sep election deal reached between FGS and FMS leaders in Mogadishu.

"The government of Somalia understands that as a result of kenyan political interfiarance in the interbal affairs of Somalia, the regional president of Jubaland has reneged on the election agreement that was reached on the 17th September 2020 in Mogadishu," the statement read in part.

On September this year Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, along with five regional presidents and the governor of Banadir reached a revised election model, known as the Electoral Constituency Caucuses in Mogadishu.

Jubaland and Puntland states denied to electoral committee but the other three regional states elected their committees.

Kenya and Somalia have been the past years fighting a territorial dispute case at the International Court of Justice.

Somalia argues that the maritime border between the two countries should extend diagonally into the sea and not eastwards as it is today. But Kenya has argued that this may also affect its sea border with Tanzania.

