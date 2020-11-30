Nigeria: NYSC Refutes Report of Rising Cases of Covid-19 in Orientation Camp

30 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted media reports that there had been rising cases of COVID-19 in its orientation camps, saying that no corps member had tested positive in any of the 37 orientation camps of the scheme across the country.

" The attention of management has been drawn to the write-up with the caption: ' Why the Rising Cases of Covid-19 in NYSC Camps' trending on the new and traditional media,"Mrs Adenike Adeyemi Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

In refuting the report, she explained that even before the commencement of the ongoing orientation programme, the scheme had, in collaboration with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), tested all the prospective corps members reporting to the camps and those that tested positive to COVID-19 were handled by the NCDC.

"No one, both staff and prospective corps member, that tested positive to COVID-19 was allowed into any of the orientation camps. Therefore, it is erroneous and very misleading to talk about rising cases of COVID-19 in NYSC camps", she said.

It is pertinent to state that the terminology, prospective corps member should not be confused with corps member as both cannot be used interchangeably, Adeyemi stressed, saying, "a corps member is a qualified Nigerian youth who has been duly admitted into the NYSC orientation camp, registered and formally sworn-in as a bona fide member of the service corps".

According to her, the public should disregard the misleading story and clarification should always be sought from the NYSC or NCDC on issues pertaining to COVID- 19, so as to guard against the spread of false information.

She said that the scheme would never shirk its core responsibility of prioritising the welfare and security of corps members.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.